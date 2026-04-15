Trade Oxford Industries Inc - OXM CFD

What is Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)?

Oxford Industries Inc is an American company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing, and selling of branded apparel. Founded in 1942, the company operates through a portfolio of well-known brands, primarily focusing on men's and women's clothing. Oxford Industries serves a diverse customer base through various distribution channels, including department stores, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms. The company's product offerings encompass casual wear, sportswear, and accessories, catering to different market segments. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Oxford Industries emphasizes brand development and strategic partnerships to maintain its market presence. The company manages its operations with an emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, while navigating the competitive landscape of the apparel industry. Its business model integrates design creativity with supply chain management to meet consumer demand efficiently. Oxford Industries continues to adapt to changing fashion trends and retail environments, aiming to sustain long-term growth and brand relevance.

Oxford Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market trends, with ONE Gas Inc trading at $44.54. It has ranged between $43.29 and $44.17, with a daily percent change of -0.5254%.

FAQ: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

What is the current price of OXM stock?

The latest price is $44.54.

Does OXM pay dividends?

Oxford Industries Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OXM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Oxford Industries Inc operates through partners in the UAE and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is OXM best known for?

Oxford Industries Inc is most famous for its branded apparel and footwear products.

What assets are typically shown together with OXM?

Commonly shown alongside OXM: NEC Corporation, Lightwave Logic, Inc., Vanguard S&P Small