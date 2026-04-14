Trade Outset Medical, Inc. - OM CFD

What is Outset Medical, Inc. (OM)?

Outset Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for kidney care. The company designs devices intended to improve the delivery and accessibility of dialysis treatment for patients with kidney failure. Its flagship product integrates advanced technology to simplify and enhance the dialysis process, aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Outset Medical's approach addresses challenges associated with traditional dialysis methods, including complexity and patient burden. The company collaborates with healthcare providers and institutions to implement its technologies in clinical settings. Its operations include research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices related to kidney care. Outset Medical is part of the broader healthcare industry, contributing to advancements in renal therapy and patient management.

Outset Medical, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels as Outset Medical, Inc. trades at $4.43. The intraday movement ranges from $4.27 to $4.42, reflecting a change of +3.0303% today.

FAQ: Outset Medical, Inc. (OM)

What is the current price of OM stock?

The current price is $4.43.

Does OM pay dividends?

Outset Medical, Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does OM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Outset Medical, Inc. operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is OM best known for?

Outset Medical, Inc. is most famous for its innovative dialysis machines.

What assets are typically shown together with OM?

Commonly shown alongside OM: Allegion plc, Zillow, Spectrum Brands