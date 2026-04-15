Trade Orora Group Limited - ORAau CFD

What is Orora Group Limited (ORAau)?

Orora Group Limited is an Australian company specializing in packaging solutions and services. The company operates across various sectors including beverage, food, and industrial markets, providing a range of packaging products such as cartons, glass bottles, and flexible packaging. Orora Group's operations encompass manufacturing, distribution, and recycling, emphasizing sustainability and resource efficiency within its business model. The company serves both domestic and international markets, leveraging a network of facilities and partnerships to support its supply chain. Orora Group has a history rooted in the packaging industry, evolving through acquisitions and organic growth to expand its product offerings and geographic reach. It focuses on innovation in packaging technology and materials to meet evolving customer requirements and regulatory standards. The company also engages in initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, including waste reduction and the use of recyclable materials. Orora Group's organizational structure supports diversified operations, catering to a broad client base across multiple industries.

Orora Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, placing Orora Group Limited at A$1.467. Its price has varied between A$1.403 and A$1.478 during the session, showing a daily shift of +4.683%.

FAQ: Orora Group Limited (ORAau)

What is the current price of ORAau stock?

Orora Group Limited is currently priced at A$1.467.

Does ORAau pay dividends?

Orora Group Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ORAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Orora Group Limited operates in the UAE through distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ORAau best known for?

Orora Group Limited is most famous for its packaging solutions and materials.

What assets are typically shown together with ORAau?

Commonly shown alongside ORAau: Accendra Health Inc, Platinum Group Metals, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust