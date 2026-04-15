Trade Origin Energy Limited - ORGau CFD

What is Origin Energy Limited (ORGau)?

Origin Energy Limited is an Australian energy company engaged in the exploration, production, generation, and retailing of energy products and services. Its operations encompass natural gas and electricity production, as well as the retail supply of these energy forms to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Origin Energy is involved in upstream activities including oil and gas exploration and production, alongside downstream operations such as electricity generation from various sources. The company also participates in renewable energy initiatives and infrastructure development within the energy sector. Origin’s business model integrates energy supply with customer service, aiming to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions. The company operates within the regulatory frameworks governing energy markets in Australia and maintains a diversified portfolio to address evolving energy demands.

Origin Energy Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the ongoing flow of trades, with Origin Energy Limited priced at A$12.143. The trading range spans from A$11.997 to A$12.257, reflecting a daily percentage move of -2.0231%.

FAQ: Origin Energy Limited (ORGau)

What is the current price of ORGau stock?

Origin Energy Limited's price is currently A$12.143.

Does ORGau pay dividends?

Origin Energy Limited pays dividends to its investors.

Does ORGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Origin Energy Limited has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ORGau best known for?

Origin Energy Limited is most famous for its integrated energy solutions including gas and electricity supply.

What assets are typically shown together with ORGau?

Commonly shown alongside ORGau: Trade iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF - IDRV CFD, Chemours, Conduent Inc