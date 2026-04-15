Trade Orica - ORIau CFD

What is Orica (ORIau)?

Orica is an Australian-based multinational corporation specializing in the provision of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets. Established in the late 19th century, the company has developed a global presence, operating in multiple countries and serving a diverse range of industries. Orica's product portfolio includes explosives, initiating systems, and ground support services, designed to improve safety, productivity, and efficiency in mining and infrastructure projects. The company also focuses on technological innovation and environmental sustainability within its operations. Orica's activities encompass research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of its products, supported by a network of technical experts and service personnel. The company is recognized for its commitment to safety standards and regulatory compliance in the handling and use of explosive materials. Orica's operations contribute significantly to resource extraction and infrastructure development worldwide, reflecting its role as a key player in the industrial explosives sector.

Orica Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Orica currently at A$20.7. It has fluctuated between A$20.64 and A$21, reflecting a daily change of -0.7685%.

FAQ: Orica (ORIau)

What is the current price of ORIau stock?

The current price stands at A$20.7.

Does ORIau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ORIau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Orica has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary there.

What is ORIau best known for?

Orica is most famous for its explosives and blasting systems used in mining and infrastructure.

What assets are typically shown together with ORIau?

Commonly shown alongside ORIau: General Electric Co, Amundi Italy BTP Government Bond 10Y UCITS ETF, Allison Transmission