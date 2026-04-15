Trade OPKO Health, Inc. - OPK CFD

What is OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)?

OPKO Health, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company involved in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. It develops and markets a range of products including diagnostic tests, pharmaceutical therapies, and biologics. The company’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of healthcare solutions. OPKO Health focuses on areas such as oncology, endocrinology, and infectious diseases. It also provides laboratory testing services and has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered products. The company’s business strategy includes innovation and collaboration to address unmet medical needs.

OPKO Health, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity, with OPKO Health, Inc. at $1.1831. It has traded within a range of $1.1569 to $1.1769 during the session, marking a daily change of +2.6157%.

FAQ: OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

What is the current price of OPK stock?

The last traded price is $1.1831.

Does OPK pay dividends?

OPKO Health, Inc. pays dividends to shareholders.

Does OPK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

OPKO Health, Inc. operates in the UAE only through partnerships and does not have an official office or subsidiary.

What is OPK best known for?

OPKO Health, Inc. is most famous for its diagnostics and pharmaceutical products.

What assets are typically shown together with OPK?

Commonly shown alongside OPK: VanEck Agribusiness ETF, Marston's Plc, Shift4 Payments Inc