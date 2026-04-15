Trade Oil States International Inc - OIS CFD

What is Oil States International Inc (OIS)?

Oil States International Inc is a company that provides products and services to the oil and gas industry, focusing primarily on the upstream sector. The company offers a range of solutions including wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as services related to drilling and production operations. Its operations encompass manufacturing, rental, and field services that support exploration and production activities. Oil States International serves customers globally, addressing the needs of oilfield operators through its various business segments. The company emphasizes engineering and technological capabilities to enhance the efficiency and safety of oilfield operations. Its product portfolio includes equipment used in well construction, pressure management, and completion processes. The company has established a presence in key oil and gas regions, providing support throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. Oil States International operates with a focus on operational excellence and adherence to industry standards, contributing to the infrastructure necessary for hydrocarbon extraction.

Oil States International Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations as OneMain Holdings Inc trades at $11.1222. It has moved between $11.0378 and $11.5478, with a daily percentage change of -3.9731%.

FAQ: Oil States International Inc (OIS)

What is the current price of OIS stock?

The latest price is $11.1222.

Does OIS pay dividends?

Oil States International Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OIS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Oil States International Inc operates in the UAE through partners and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is OIS best known for?

Oil States International Inc is most famous for providing oilfield services and equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with OIS?

Commonly shown alongside OIS: Centene, Energean Oil & Gas PLC, Yieldmax Amzn Option Income ETF