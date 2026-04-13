Trade Centene - CNC CFD

What is Centene (CNC)?

Centene Corporation is a multinational healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs. The company specializes in managed care, offering services such as Medicaid, Medicare, and the Health Insurance Marketplace plans. It operates through various subsidiaries and focuses on delivering coordinated care to individuals and families, particularly those who are underinsured or uninsured. Centene's operations span multiple states in the United States, and it also has international ventures. The company emphasizes partnerships with local providers and community organizations to enhance healthcare access and outcomes. Its business model integrates healthcare services with technology and data analytics to improve efficiency and patient care. Centene's activities include behavioral health, pharmacy benefits management, and specialty services, reflecting a broad approach to healthcare management. The corporation is structured to respond to the evolving regulatory environment of the healthcare industry while aiming to meet the needs of diverse populations.

Centene Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price changes, with Centene at $37.52. It has fluctuated between $36.22 and $37.55, marking a daily change percentage of +0.4576%.

FAQ: Centene (CNC)

What is the current price of CNC stock?

Centene's stock price is currently $37.52.

Does CNC pay dividends?

Centene pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CNC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Centene operates in the UAE through partnerships without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CNC best known for?

Centene is most famous for providing managed healthcare services.

What assets are typically shown together with CNC?

Commonly shown alongside CNC: Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight Scored & Screened UCITS ETF, Coca-Cola HBC AG, USANA Health Sciences Inc