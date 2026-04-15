Trade Oddity Tech Ltd - ODD CFD

What is Oddity Tech Ltd (ODD)?

Oddity Tech Ltd is a technology company focused on developing innovative solutions in the digital and software sectors. The company engages in creating products and services that leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, or cloud computing. Oddity Tech Ltd aims to address challenges in various industries by providing advanced technological applications. Its operations may include software development, platform creation, and technology consulting. The company serves a diverse client base ranging from businesses to individual users. Operating within the information technology industry, Oddity Tech Ltd contributes to technological advancement through research and development initiatives.

Oddity Tech Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session movements, with VanEck Bitcoin ETF/US priced at $14.8. The price range today extends from $14.18 to $14.85, reflecting a daily change of +0.8415%.

FAQ: Oddity Tech Ltd (ODD)

What is the current price of ODD stock?

The last traded price is $14.8.

Does ODD pay dividends?

Oddity Tech Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does ODD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Oddity Tech Ltd operates in the UAE through partners without an official office or subsidiary.

What is ODD best known for?

The company is most famous for developing augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with ODD?

Commonly shown alongside ODD: Rush Enterprises Inc, 3i Infrastructure, Becton