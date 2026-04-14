Trade Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - NUS CFD

What is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Founded in 1984, the company operates through a multi-level marketing model, engaging independent distributors to sell its products and recruit new members. Nu Skin's product portfolio includes skincare, anti-aging treatments, and nutritional supplements, targeting health and wellness markets. The company emphasizes research and development to support product innovation and efficacy. Headquartered in the United States, Nu Skin has a presence in multiple international markets, adapting its offerings to diverse consumer preferences. The business model combines product sales with a compensation plan designed to incentivize distributor performance. Nu Skin's operations are subject to regulatory oversight related to product safety, marketing practices, and direct selling regulations. The company has been involved in various industry discussions concerning multi-level marketing ethics and compliance. Its corporate structure supports both product innovation and global distribution, positioning it within the competitive landscape of health and beauty companies.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading with Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. priced at $7.73, fluctuating between $7.36 and $7.73 and showing a daily change of +2.4064%.

FAQ: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

What is the current price of NUS stock?

The current price stands at $7.73.

Does NUS pay dividends?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NUS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. operates in the UAE through regional offices located in Dubai Internet City.

What is NUS best known for?

The company is most famous for its personal care products and dietary supplements.

What assets are typically shown together with NUS?

Commonly shown alongside NUS: Abercrombie, Intesa Sanpaolo, Elme Communities