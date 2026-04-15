Trade Nickel Industries Limited - NIC CFD

What is Nickel Industries Limited (NIC)?

Nickel Industries Limited is a mining and metals company specializing in the extraction and processing of nickel and related products. The company operates nickel mines and processing facilities, producing nickel intermediate products for use in stainless steel manufacturing and battery materials. Its operations encompass exploration, mining, smelting, and refining activities. Nickel Industries Limited plays a role in the global supply chain of nickel, a metal essential for various industrial applications, including electric vehicle batteries. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and compliance with environmental and safety standards. It also engages in initiatives to optimize resource utilization and reduce environmental impact in its mining and processing operations.

Nickel Industries Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, as Minerals 260 Ltd trades at A$0.981. The intraday range has been from A$0.964 to A$0.994, showing a daily change of -0.5107%.

FAQ: Nickel Industries Limited (NIC)

What is the current price of NIC stock?

The current price is A$0.981.

Does NIC pay dividends?

Nickel Industries Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NIC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nickel Industries Limited has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is NIC best known for?

Nickel Industries Limited is most famous for its production and supply of nickel and cobalt products.

What assets are typically shown together with NIC?

Commonly shown alongside NIC: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Health Care Screened UCITS ETF