Trade Nick Scali Limited - NCKau CFD

What is Nick Scali Limited (NCKau)?

Nick Scali Limited is an Australian company engaged in the retail of furniture and homewares. Established with a focus on providing a variety of upholstered and wooden furniture products, the company operates through a network of retail stores primarily across Australia and New Zealand. Nick Scali offers a range of products including sofas, dining tables, chairs, and bedroom furniture, catering to residential customers. The company emphasizes quality and design in its product offerings and maintains relationships with suppliers to source materials. Its business model includes direct importation and in-house design, supporting competitive pricing and product variety.

Nick Scali Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market action, with Nick Scali Limited currently at A$15.71. The stock has traded between A$15.66 and A$16.3 today, showing a daily percentage change of -1.5066%.

FAQ: Nick Scali Limited (NCKau)

What is the current price of NCKau stock?

The current price stands at A$15.71.

Does NCKau pay dividends?

Nick Scali Limited distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NCKau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nick Scali Limited operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NCKau best known for?

The company is most famous for its high-quality furniture retail business in Australia and New Zealand.

What assets are typically shown together with NCKau?

Commonly shown alongside NCKau: iShares MSCI Poland ETF, Ormat Technologies, Trump Media & Technology Group