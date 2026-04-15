Trade NEXTDC Limited - NXTau CFD

What is NEXTDC Limited (NXTau)?

NEXTDC Limited is an Australian company specializing in data center infrastructure and services. It owns and operates a network of purpose-built data centers across major Australian cities, providing colocation, interconnection, and cloud services to corporate and government clients. NEXTDC focuses on delivering high-availability, secure, and scalable data center solutions to support digital transformation and IT infrastructure needs. The company invests in advanced technologies for energy efficiency, security, and connectivity within its facilities. NEXTDC's services enable businesses to manage data workloads, cloud computing, and network interconnectivity with reduced latency and enhanced reliability. The company plays a significant role in Australia's digital economy by supporting cloud service providers, telecommunications companies, and enterprises. Its operations are aligned with trends in data consumption, cloud adoption, and the growing demand for secure and resilient IT infrastructure.

NEXTDC Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading conditions, with NEXTDC Limited at A$13.35. Its price has varied between A$13.18 and A$13.39 during trading, reflecting a daily change of +1.3751%.

FAQ: NEXTDC Limited (NXTau)

What is the current price of NXTau stock?

NEXTDC Limited's share price is A$13.35.

Does NXTau pay dividends?

NEXTDC Limited pays dividends to shareholders.

Does NXTau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NEXTDC Limited has an official presence in the UAE through partnerships but does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary there.

What is NXTau best known for?

The company is most famous for its data center infrastructure services.

What assets are typically shown together with NXTau?

Commonly shown alongside NXTau: Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF, SSP Group, Belden Inc