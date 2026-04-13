Trade Belden Inc - BDC CFD

What is Belden Inc (BDC)?

Belden Inc is a global manufacturer specializing in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications. The company designs, produces, and markets a broad range of networking, connectivity, and cable products used in industrial automation, enterprise infrastructure, and broadcast markets. Its portfolio includes copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, and networking equipment that support data, audio, and video transmission. Belden serves various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy, and security, providing solutions that facilitate reliable and secure communication networks. The company emphasizes engineering and innovation to meet the evolving demands of digital transformation and industrial connectivity. Headquartered in the United States, Belden operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide, catering to a diverse customer base. Its products are integral to infrastructure that requires high performance and durability under challenging environmental conditions. Belden's operations focus on delivering comprehensive solutions that integrate hardware and software components to enhance system efficiency and connectivity.

Belden Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, as Buckle Inc/The is priced at $127.41. It has experienced variations from $125.95 up to $127.19 during the session, with a daily change of -1.7864%.

FAQ: Belden Inc (BDC)

What is the current price of BDC stock?

Belden Inc is currently trading at $127.41.

Does BDC pay dividends?

Belden Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BDC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Belden Inc has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai Internet City.

What is BDC best known for?

Belden Inc is most famous for its signal transmission solutions and networking products.

What assets are typically shown together with BDC?

Commonly shown alongside BDC: WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF, LegalZoom.com, Inc., Just Group