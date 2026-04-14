Trade Newmont Goldcorp Corporation - NEM CFD

What is Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)?

Newmont Corporation is a leading gold mining company engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold and other precious metals. It operates mines and projects across multiple continents, producing gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. Newmont focuses on sustainable mining practices, safety, and environmental stewardship. The company employs advanced technologies and methodologies to optimize resource recovery and operational efficiency. It serves global markets through the supply of precious metals used in jewelry, investment, and industrial applications. Newmont is recognized for its commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement in mining regions. It plays a significant role in the global mining industry.

Newmont Goldcorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, as Newmont Goldcorp trades at $118.88. Its price has fluctuated between $117.28 and $120.14, with a daily percentage movement of +2.0256%.

FAQ: Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

What is the current price of NEM stock?

Newmont Goldcorp's current price is $118.88.

Does NEM pay dividends?

Newmont Goldcorp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NEM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Newmont Goldcorp has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NEM best known for?

Newmont Goldcorp is most famous for gold mining and production.

What assets are typically shown together with NEM?

Commonly shown alongside NEM: Veracyte Inc, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc