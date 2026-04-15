Trade New Hope Corporation Limited - NHCau CFD

What is New Hope Corporation Limited (NHCau)?

New Hope Corporation Limited is an Australian company engaged primarily in the coal mining industry. Established in the mid-20th century, it operates coal mines and associated infrastructure, focusing on the extraction and production of thermal and metallurgical coal. The company serves both domestic and international markets, supplying coal for power generation and steel production. In addition to mining operations, New Hope Corporation is involved in logistics and port facilities to support its coal distribution. The company has diversified interests that include energy generation and exploration activities. It has a significant presence in Queensland, Australia, where its principal mining assets are located. New Hope Corporation is recognized for its commitment to sustainable mining practices and environmental management within the industry. The company also engages in community development initiatives in regions where it operates, contributing to local economies. Its operations are subject to regulatory frameworks governing mining, environmental protection, and workplace safety.

New Hope Corporation Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, with New Hope Corporation Limited at A$5.3854. The trading range today is between A$5.1847 and A$5.3795, along with a daily percentage change of -2.8979%.

FAQ: New Hope Corporation Limited (NHCau)

What is the current price of NHCau stock?

The current price stands at A$5.3854.

Does NHCau pay dividends?

New Hope Corporation Limited distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NHCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

New Hope Corporation Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through its subsidiary based in Abu Dhabi.

What is NHCau best known for?

The company is most famous for its coal mining and energy production operations.

What assets are typically shown together with NHCau?

Commonly shown alongside NHCau: EQT Partners AB, Dell Technologies Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics Inc