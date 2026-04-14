Trade Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. - 8802 CFD

What is Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (8802)?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is a prominent Japanese real estate developer and property management company. Established as part of the Mitsubishi Group, it engages in the development, leasing, and management of office buildings, commercial facilities, and residential properties. The company operates primarily in Japan, with a focus on urban development projects that integrate office spaces, retail environments, and residential areas. Mitsubishi Estate is involved in large-scale redevelopment projects and urban planning initiatives, contributing to the modernization and revitalization of city districts. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of real estate assets, encompassing office towers, shopping centers, and condominiums. The company also participates in international real estate markets, expanding its presence beyond Japan. Mitsubishi Estate emphasizes sustainable development and incorporates environmentally conscious practices in its projects. It plays a significant role in shaping urban landscapes through strategic property development and management, reflecting its long-standing heritage within the Mitsubishi corporate group.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements as Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. trades at ¥4656.56. The intraday range spans from ¥4607.88 to ¥4672.52, with a daily percentage shift of +0.9683%.

FAQ: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (8802)

What is the current price of 8802 stock?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.'s current stock price is ¥4656.56.

Does 8802 pay dividends?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 8802 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. maintains a registered presence in DIFC, UAE.

What is 8802 best known for?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is most famous for its real estate development and property management services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8802?

Commonly shown alongside 8802: SATS, Argan Inc, Watches of Switzerland Group plc