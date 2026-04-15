Trade Megaport Limited - MP1au CFD

What is Megaport Limited (MP1au)?

Megaport Limited is a technology company specializing in software-defined networking (SDN) services. It provides a platform that enables businesses to connect their IT infrastructure to various cloud service providers and data centers through scalable and flexible network solutions. Megaport's services facilitate direct and private connectivity, improving network performance and security. The company operates a global network with points of presence in multiple regions, supporting enterprises, cloud providers, and service providers. Megaport's business model includes subscription-based services and pay-as-you-go connectivity options. It focuses on innovation in network virtualization and cloud interconnectivity. The company supports digital transformation initiatives by enabling agile and cost-effective network architectures. Megaport operates within the telecommunications and cloud infrastructure sectors.

Megaport Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Megaport Limited’s latest trading price at A$7.56. The day’s price range extends from A$7.19 to A$7.64, reflecting a daily change of +4.7354%.

FAQ: Megaport Limited (MP1au)

What is the current price of MP1au stock?

The latest price stands at A$7.56.

Does MP1au pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does MP1au have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Megaport Limited operates in the UAE through partners without an official office.

What is MP1au best known for?

Megaport Limited is most famous for its software-defined network services.

What assets are typically shown together with MP1au?

Commonly shown alongside MP1au: Stolt Nielsen, Interpump, Archer-Daniels