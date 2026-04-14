Trade Archer Daniels Midland - ADM CFD

What is Archer-Daniels (ADM)?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global food processing and commodities trading corporation. It operates in agricultural origination, transportation, storage, and processing of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural products. ADM produces ingredients used in food, beverages, animal feed, and industrial applications. The company is involved in the manufacture of products such as oils, proteins, fibers, and biofuels. ADM's operations include extensive supply chain management and logistics to connect farmers with global markets. It emphasizes sustainability and innovation in agriculture and food production, aiming to improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The company serves customers worldwide, including food manufacturers, industrial users, and retailers.

Archer-Daniels Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as Archer-Daniels trades at $69.13. It has experienced an intraday range from $68.65 to $69.77, recording a daily change of -0.6602%.

FAQ: Archer-Daniels (ADM)

What is the current price of ADM stock?

Archer-Daniels' current stock price is $69.13.

Does ADM pay dividends?

Archer-Daniels pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ADM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Archer-Daniels does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is ADM best known for?

Archer-Daniels is most famous for agricultural processing and food ingredient production.

What assets are typically shown together with ADM?

Commonly shown alongside ADM: HUUUGE Inc, Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight Scored & Screened UCITS ETF, Limbach Holdings