Trade Limbach Holdings - LMB

What is Limbach Holdings (LMB)?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is a company specializing in mechanical construction and engineering services primarily for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. The company provides a range of services including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building automation systems. Limbach Holdings operates through various subsidiaries and serves markets such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government sectors. The company focuses on delivering integrated mechanical solutions that support building infrastructure and energy efficiency. Its operations encompass design, installation, maintenance, and repair services, aiming to meet the complex needs of large-scale construction and renovation projects. Limbach Holdings emphasizes safety, quality, and compliance with industry standards in its service delivery. The company has a history of involvement in significant construction projects across the United States, contributing to the development and modernization of building systems. It maintains a workforce of skilled professionals including engineers, technicians, and project managers dedicated to mechanical contracting services.

Limbach Holdings Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading in Limbach Holdings, which currently stands at $79.78. Its price has varied between $79.39 and $83.92, showing a daily change of -0.442%.

FAQ: Limbach Holdings (LMB)

What is the current price of LMB stock?

The latest price is $79.78.

Does LMB pay dividends?

Limbach Holdings does not currently pay dividends.

Does LMB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Limbach Holdings operates in the UAE solely through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is LMB best known for?

Limbach Holdings is most famous for its mechanical construction services in the building industry.

What assets are typically shown together with LMB?

Commonly shown alongside LMB: BETA Technologies, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Health Care Screened UCITS ETF