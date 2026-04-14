Trade MaxLinear, Inc. - MXL CFD

What is MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)?

MaxLinear, Inc. is a semiconductor company that designs and develops radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications applications. The company's products are used in various markets, including cable and satellite television, broadband access, data center connectivity, and wireless infrastructure. MaxLinear's portfolio includes transceivers, tuners, and other components that enable high-speed data transmission and signal processing. The company focuses on delivering solutions that support the increasing demand for bandwidth and connectivity in consumer and enterprise environments. MaxLinear's technology supports the development of advanced communication systems by providing efficient and scalable semiconductor components. The company operates globally, serving original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

MaxLinear, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns, with MaxLinear, Inc. priced at $21.51. Throughout the session, it has moved between $20.41 and $21.55, with a daily change of +1.0839%.

FAQ: MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

What is the current price of MXL stock?

The current price is $21.51.

Does MXL pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does MXL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

MaxLinear, Inc. operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is MXL best known for?

MaxLinear is most famous for its semiconductor solutions for broadband communications.

What assets are typically shown together with MXL?

Commonly shown alongside MXL: Teva Pharma Ind Adr Rep 1, CRA International Inc, China Merchants Bank