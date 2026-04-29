Trade Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor - VAC CFD

What is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp is a global provider of vacation ownership and related products. The company operates through a portfolio of resorts and vacation properties, offering timeshare ownership and exchange services. Its business model centers on the sale and management of vacation ownership intervals, enabling customers to enjoy vacation experiences at various destinations. The company also provides resort management and exchange services, facilitating access to a network of affiliated resorts. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp serves a diverse customer base, including individual owners and members of vacation clubs. It operates primarily in North America but maintains a presence in international markets. The company is part of the broader hospitality and leisure industry, focusing on vacation ownership as a segment distinct from traditional hotel operations. Its activities include property development, sales, marketing, and customer service, supported by a network of resorts and affiliated properties.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp's market moves, with Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor trading at $68.44. The session low and high are $67.4 and $70.1, with a daily percentage shift of -4.5077%.

FAQ: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

What is the current price of VAC stock?

The current price stands at $68.44.

Does VAC pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does VAC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is VAC best known for?

The company is most famous for its vacation ownership and timeshare resorts.

What assets are typically shown together with VAC?

Commonly shown alongside VAC: Palo Alto Networks, Teleperformance, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares