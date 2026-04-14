Trade M&T Bank Corp - MTB CFD

What is M&T Bank Corp (MTB)?

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. It operates as a regional bank holding company, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business, and institutional clients. The company's offerings include commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and investment services. M&T Bank has a significant presence in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, with a network of branches and ATMs serving various communities. The institution focuses on relationship banking, aiming to deliver personalized financial solutions. Its operations encompass lending, deposit services, treasury management, and mortgage banking. M&T Bank is recognized for its conservative approach to risk management and commitment to community development. The company emphasizes corporate social responsibility and supports various philanthropic initiatives. It is structured to serve diverse customer needs through multiple subsidiaries and affiliates, maintaining a balance between traditional banking and innovative financial services.

M&T Bank Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with M&T Bank Corp currently at $221.05. The instrument's price has ranged between $218.14 and $221.52, exhibiting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

What is the current price of MTB stock?

M&T Bank Corp is priced at $221.05 currently.

Does MTB pay dividends?

M&T Bank Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does MTB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

M&T Bank Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through correspondent banking relationships.

What is MTB best known for?

M&T Bank Corp is most famous for providing commercial banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with MTB?

Commonly shown alongside MTB: Werner Enterprises Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, CEVA