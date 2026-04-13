Trade Man Group PLC - EMG CFD

What is Man Group (EMG)?

Man Group is an investment management firm specializing in alternative investments. The company offers a range of investment products including hedge funds, long-only funds, and multi-manager solutions. It serves institutional and private clients globally, employing quantitative and discretionary investment strategies across various asset classes. Man Group integrates technology and data analytics in its investment process to enhance decision-making. The firm operates through several subsidiaries and maintains a focus on risk management and regulatory compliance within the financial services industry.

Man Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market dynamics, as Man Group currently stands at £2.5426. Its intraday range extends from £2.4615 to £2.5554, marking a daily change of +1.604%.

FAQ: Man Group (EMG)

What is the current price of EMG stock?

Man Group's current share price stands at £2.5426.

Does EMG pay dividends?

Man Group distributes dividends, with the most recent payment via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EMG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Man Group maintains a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is EMG best known for?

Man Group is most famous for its alternative investment management and quantitative strategies.

What assets are typically shown together with EMG?

Commonly shown alongside EMG: ExlService Holdings Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC, Micron Technology Inc