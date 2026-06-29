Trade LoanDepot Inc - LDI

What is LoanDepot Inc (LDI)?

LoanDepot Inc is a consumer lending company that provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The company offers home purchase and refinancing loans, as well as personal loans and other financial services. LoanDepot Inc operates through digital platforms and physical branches, aiming to streamline the loan application and approval process. Its business model includes loan origination, servicing, and secondary market sales. The company focuses on technology-driven solutions to improve customer experience and operational efficiency. It operates within the regulatory framework governing consumer lending and mortgage finance.

LoanDepot Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with StubHub Holdings, Inc. at $1.273. Its value has oscillated between $1.147 and $1.217, showing a daily move of +2.5929%.

FAQ: LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

What is the current price of LDI stock?

The current price is $1.273.

Does LDI pay dividends?

LoanDepot Inc does not currently pay dividends.

Does LDI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LoanDepot Inc operates via partners in the UAE and does not have an official office or subsidiary.

What is LDI best known for?

LoanDepot Inc is most famous for its mortgage lending and financial technology services.

What assets are typically shown together with LDI?

Commonly shown alongside LDI: iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF, Beacon Financial Corp, UBS Group AG - US