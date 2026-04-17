Trade UBS Group AG - US - UBS CFD

What is UBS Group AG - US (UBS)?

UBS Group AG is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Switzerland, offering wealth management, asset management, and investment banking services. The company serves private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, providing financial advisory, investment solutions, and capital markets services. UBS operates through various divisions, including wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management. The firm emphasizes risk management, regulatory compliance, and innovation in financial products. UBS has a global presence with offices in major financial centers, supporting a diverse client base. Its business activities encompass advisory services, securities trading, and financial planning, contributing to its role as a prominent player in the global financial industry.

UBS Group AG - US Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, as Universal Music Group N.V. holds a price of $43.87. It has traded within the range of $43.73 to $44.38, with a daily change of +2.5779%.

FAQ: UBS Group AG - US (UBS)

What is the current price of UBS stock?

The stock is currently priced at $43.87.

Does UBS pay dividends?

UBS Group AG pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does UBS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

UBS Group AG maintains an official office in the UAE, including a presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is UBS best known for?

The company is most famous for its global wealth management and investment banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with UBS?

Commonly shown alongside UBS: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Health Care Screened UCITS ETF, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc