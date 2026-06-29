Trade Lear - LEA

What is Lear (LEA)?

Lear Corporation is an American company specializing in automotive seating and electrical systems. Founded in 1917, it has grown to become a significant supplier to the global automotive industry. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures a range of seating products including complete seats, components, and mechanisms, as well as electrical distribution systems and electronic modules. Lear serves a diverse customer base, including major automobile manufacturers worldwide. Its operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and assembly facilities located in multiple countries. The company focuses on innovation in comfort, safety, and efficiency within vehicle interiors. Lear Corporation's products contribute to vehicle performance and occupant experience, integrating advanced materials and technologies. The company has established a presence in both the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market and aftermarket sectors. Its organizational structure supports global operations with an emphasis on sustainability and compliance with industry standards. Lear continues to adapt to evolving automotive trends, including electrification and autonomous driving technologies.

Lear Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Lear currently valued at $133.73. Its price has oscillated between $134.05 and $137.1, marking a daily change of -0.6686%.

FAQ: Lear (LEA)

What is the current price of LEA stock?

Lear is currently trading at $133.73.

Does LEA pay dividends?

Lear pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does LEA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lear operates in the UAE through partnerships without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is LEA best known for?

Lear is most famous for its automotive seating and electrical systems.

What assets are typically shown together with LEA?

Commonly shown alongside LEA: Cheniere Energy, Inc., BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Movado Group Inc