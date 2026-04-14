Trade Lands’ End - LE CFD

What is Lands’ End (LE)?

Lands’ End is a retailer specializing in casual clothing, footwear, and home products. The company offers a range of apparel for men, women, and children, including outerwear, swimwear, and accessories. It also provides home goods such as bedding, furniture, and decor. Lands’ End operates through multiple sales channels, including direct-to-consumer via catalogs and e-commerce, as well as through retail partnerships. The company emphasizes product quality and classic styles, catering to a broad customer base seeking functional and comfortable clothing and home items. Its operations include design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution. Lands’ End has a history rooted in mail-order retailing and has evolved to incorporate digital sales platforms. The company maintains a focus on customer service and product reliability within the retail industry.

Lands’ End Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session as Lands’ End currently stands at $11.94. During the day, it has traded between $11.21 and $11.72 with a daily percentage change of +4.1815%.

FAQ: Lands’ End (LE)

What is the current price of LE stock?

The price at last trade was $11.94.

Does LE pay dividends?

Lands’ End pays dividends.

Does LE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lands’ End does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors only.

What is LE best known for?

Lands’ End is most famous for its casual clothing and outerwear.

What assets are typically shown together with LE?

Commonly shown alongside LE: Waste Connections, Evolent Health Inc, GCP Infrastructure Investments