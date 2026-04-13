Trade Evolent Health Inc - EVH CFD

What is Evolent Health Inc (EVH)?

Evolent Health Inc is a healthcare company that provides technology-enabled services and solutions aimed at supporting healthcare providers and payers. The company focuses on population health management, value-based care, and improving clinical and financial outcomes. Evolent Health offers a range of services including care management, analytics, and consulting to assist healthcare organizations in transitioning to value-based care models. Its platform integrates data and technology to facilitate care coordination and enhance patient engagement. The company serves a diverse client base including health systems, physician groups, and health plans. Evolent Health's business model centers on partnerships that enable clients to improve quality of care while managing costs. The company operates in the broader healthcare services industry, which is characterized by increasing emphasis on efficiency, quality improvement, and regulatory compliance. Evolent Health's approach reflects ongoing trends in healthcare towards integrated care delivery and the use of data-driven strategies to address complex health challenges.

Evolent Health Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trading with Rexford Industrial Realty Inc at $2.55. It has moved within today's range of $2.23 to $2.54, marking a daily change of +9.4828%.

FAQ: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

What is the current price of EVH stock?

The current market price is $2.55.

Does EVH pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does EVH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Evolent Health Inc operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is EVH best known for?

The company is most famous for providing healthcare technology and services.

What assets are typically shown together with EVH?

Commonly shown alongside EVH: YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Screened UCITS ETF, Glaukos Corp