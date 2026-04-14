Trade KT Corp SP - KT CFD

What is KT Corp SP (KT)?

KT Corp SP is a South Korean telecommunications company offering a broad spectrum of services including mobile, fixed-line, broadband, and media communications. It is one of the leading providers in South Korea’s telecommunications market, serving both consumer and enterprise customers. KT Corp SP invests in network infrastructure and technology development to support high-speed internet, 5G mobile services, and digital content delivery. The company plays a significant role in advancing South Korea’s information and communications technology sector. Its operations align with national initiatives to enhance connectivity and digital innovation. KT Corp SP’s services contribute to the country’s economic development and technological competitiveness.

KT Corp SP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG currently at $22.75. The price has moved between $22.15 and $22.7, showing a daily change of +0.3996%.

FAQ: KT Corp SP (KT)

What is the current price of KT stock?

The current stock price is $22.75.

Does KT pay dividends?

KT Corp SP pays dividends.

Does KT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

KT Corp SP has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is KT best known for?

KT Corp SP is most famous for its telecommunications and broadband services in South Korea.

What assets are typically shown together with KT?

Commonly shown alongside KT: Live Oak Bancshares Inc, Hellenic Telecommunications Or, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp