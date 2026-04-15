Trade Kraken Robotics Inc - PNG CFD
What is Kraken Robotics Inc (PNG)?
Kraken Robotics Inc. is a technology company specializing in the development of advanced sonar and underwater sensing systems. It provides solutions for maritime and defense applications, including autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and manned platforms. The company's products are designed to enhance underwater situational awareness, navigation, and object detection through high-resolution imaging and sensor fusion technologies. Kraken Robotics serves a range of customers, including naval forces, commercial marine operators, and research institutions. Its technologies support activities such as mine countermeasures, hydrographic surveying, and subsea inspection. The company operates within the marine technology and defense sectors, contributing to advancements in underwater robotics and sensor systems. Kraken Robotics focuses on innovation to address challenges associated with underwater environments, supporting safety, security, and operational effectiveness.
Kraken Robotics Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview
The price today is shaped by current session activity, with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited ranging from C$8.38 to C$8.61. Its live price is C$8.59, marking a daily change of +1.1834%.
FAQ: Kraken Robotics Inc (PNG)
What assets are typically shown together with PNG?
Commonly shown alongside PNG: Taaleem Holdings PJSC, Mondelez, Barings BDC Inc