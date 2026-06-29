Trade Korn Ferry - KFY

What is Korn Ferry (KFY)?

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm specializing in talent acquisition, leadership development, and human capital advisory services. The company provides executive search, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership assessment to clients across various industries. Korn Ferry’s services aim to align organizational strategy with workforce capabilities, supporting client growth and transformation initiatives. The firm operates through multiple business segments, including consulting, digital solutions, and professional search services. It maintains a presence in numerous countries, serving multinational corporations and public sector organizations. Korn Ferry employs a multidisciplinary team of consultants and researchers to deliver data-driven insights and customized solutions. The company is governed by a board of directors and complies with professional standards and regulations relevant to consulting and human resources services.

Korn Ferry Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions of Glaukos Corp, at a live price of $70.41. Its price has moved in the range of $69.46 to $72.74, reflecting a daily percentage change of +2.3752%.

FAQ: Korn Ferry (KFY)

What is the current price of KFY stock?

Korn Ferry's current price is $70.41.

Does KFY pay dividends?

Korn Ferry pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KFY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Korn Ferry operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is KFY best known for?

The company is most famous for its global organizational consulting and executive search services.

What assets are typically shown together with KFY?

Commonly shown alongside KFY: Belden Inc, Exail Technologies, Monroe Capital Corp