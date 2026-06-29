Trade Koppers Holdings Inc - KOP

What is Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)?

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global provider of treated wood products, carbon compounds, and other specialty chemicals. The company serves industries such as rail, utility, construction, and chemical manufacturing. Its product offerings include wood preservation treatments, carbon materials, and performance chemicals used in various industrial applications. Koppers Holdings operates manufacturing facilities and service centers worldwide, focusing on product innovation and environmental stewardship. The company’s operations involve research and development, production, and distribution of materials designed to enhance durability and performance. It complies with environmental regulations and industry standards related to chemical handling and wood treatment processes. Koppers Holdings is governed by a board of directors and maintains policies to address safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Koppers Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading of Janus Henderson Group PLC, currently at $45.25. The price range today has been between $42.79 and $44.89, with a daily percentage change of +1.1071%.

FAQ: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)

What is the current price of KOP stock?

Koppers Holdings Inc's current price is $45.25.

Does KOP pay dividends?

Koppers Holdings Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KOP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Koppers Holdings Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is KOP best known for?

The company is most famous for producing carbon compounds and treated wood products.

What assets are typically shown together with KOP?

Commonly shown alongside KOP: Future Generation Investment Company, Bridgestone Corporation, Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares