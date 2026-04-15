Trade Koninklijke Philips - ADR - PHGus CFD

What is Koninklijke Philips - ADR (PHGus)?

Koninklijke Philips is a diversified technology company with a focus on health technology and consumer lifestyle products. It develops and manufactures a wide range of products including medical devices, personal care items, and household appliances. The company’s health technology segment includes diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring systems, and healthcare informatics solutions. Philips aims to improve health outcomes through innovation in medical technology and connected care. Its consumer products cover areas such as oral healthcare, grooming, and domestic appliances. The company operates globally, with research and development centers and manufacturing facilities in multiple countries. Philips emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations. It collaborates with healthcare providers and partners to advance digital health solutions and improve access to care worldwide.

Koninklijke Philips - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Koninklijke Philips - ADR currently priced at $29.14. Price movement today has spanned $29.02 to $29.24, reflecting a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Koninklijke Philips - ADR (PHGus)

What is the current price of PHGus stock?

The stock price is $29.14.

Does PHGus pay dividends?

Koninklijke Philips pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PHGus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Philips has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is PHGus best known for?

Philips is most famous for its healthcare technology and consumer electronics products.

What assets are typically shown together with PHGus?

Commonly shown alongside PHGus: Omega Flex Inc, Borouge PLC, Elme Communities