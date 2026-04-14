Trade Kobe Steel, Ltd. - 5406 CFD

What is Kobe Steel, Ltd. (5406)?

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the manufacturing of steel products, machinery, and engineering services. Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Kobe, Japan, the company operates through several business segments including steel, welding, aluminum and copper, and machinery. Kobe Steel produces a wide range of steel products such as rolled steel sheets, plates, and wire rods used in various industries including automotive, construction, and infrastructure. The company also provides welding materials and equipment, as well as aluminum and copper products. Its machinery segment encompasses manufacturing of industrial machinery, including compressors and hydraulic equipment. Kobe Steel has a global presence with production facilities and subsidiaries in multiple countries, serving diverse markets. The company emphasizes technological innovation and quality control in its operations. It is recognized as one of Japan's major steel producers and maintains a significant role in the steel industry through its integrated manufacturing capabilities and engineering expertise.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price shifts, with Kobe Steel, Ltd. trading at ¥1948.4. It has ranged from ¥1943.3 to ¥1964.6, reflecting a daily change of -0.3027%.

FAQ: Kobe Steel, Ltd. (5406)

What is the current price of 5406 stock?

The share price is currently ¥1948.4.

Does 5406 pay dividends?

Kobe Steel, Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 5406 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kobe Steel, Ltd. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners and distributors.

What is 5406 best known for?

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is most famous for its steel products and engineering services.

What assets are typically shown together with 5406?

Commonly shown alongside 5406: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, The Chefs Warehouse, CleanSpark, Inc.