Trade Kingsrose Mining - KRMau CFD

What is Kingsrose Mining (KRMau)?

Kingsrose Mining is an Australian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on gold and base metals. The company engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects primarily in Southeast Asia. Kingsrose Mining's activities include geological surveying, drilling, resource estimation, and feasibility studies aimed at advancing mining assets toward production. The company seeks to identify economically viable mineral deposits and develop them in accordance with environmental and regulatory standards. Kingsrose Mining contributes to the mining sector by focusing on resource development and exploration in regions with significant mineral potential.

Kingsrose Mining Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Kingsrose Mining’s ongoing trading, reaching A$0.0331 at present. Price variation has been observed between A$0.0299 and A$0.0309, with a daily percentage change of +10.0334%.

FAQ: Kingsrose Mining (KRMau)

What is the current price of KRMau stock?

The last traded price is A$0.0331.

Does KRMau pay dividends?

Kingsrose Mining does not currently pay dividends.

Does KRMau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kingsrose Mining operates via partners in the UAE and has no official office or subsidiary.

What is KRMau best known for?

Kingsrose Mining is most famous for its gold mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with KRMau?

Commonly shown alongside KRMau: Silver Mines Limited, Chevron, Zigup PLC