Trade Kimberly-Clark Corp - KMB

What is Kimberly-Clark (KMB)?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a multinational personal care corporation headquartered in the United States. The company specializes in the production of paper-based consumer products, including diapers, tissues, paper towels, and other hygiene products. Established in the late 19th century, Kimberly-Clark has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers in the global personal care industry. Its product portfolio includes well-known brands that serve both consumer and professional markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers worldwide, enabling it to reach a diverse customer base across various regions. Kimberly-Clark emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its operations, focusing on reducing environmental impact through responsible sourcing and manufacturing practices. The company also engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at improving health and hygiene standards globally. Its organizational structure supports a combination of research and development, marketing, and supply chain management to maintain its position in the competitive consumer goods sector.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Kimberly-Clark at $109.53. The price has ranged from $108.05 to $109.85, corresponding to a daily change of +1.4736%.

FAQ: Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

What is the current price of KMB stock?

The current value is $109.53.

Does KMB pay dividends?

Kimberly-Clark pays dividends to its investors.

Does KMB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kimberly-Clark operates in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is KMB best known for?

Kimberly-Clark is most famous for its personal care and hygiene products.

What assets are typically shown together with KMB?

Commonly shown alongside KMB: Xometry Inc, Solid Biosciences, Cerillion PLC