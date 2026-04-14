Trade Kao Corporation - 4452 CFD

What is Kao Corporation (4452)?

Kao Corporation is a Japanese company operating in the consumer goods sector, specializing in personal care, household products, and cosmetics. The company develops and markets a wide range of products including skincare, haircare, detergents, and sanitary items. Kao emphasizes research and development to enhance product quality and address consumer needs. It has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets. The company integrates sustainability practices into its operations, focusing on environmental conservation and social responsibility. Kao's business strategy includes innovation and brand development to maintain competitiveness in the consumer goods industry.

Kao Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, as Kao Corporation trades at ¥6024.82. The session’s price swings between ¥6004.18 and ¥6053.03 correspond to a daily change of -0.7125%.

FAQ: Kao Corporation (4452)

What is the current price of 4452 stock?

The latest price recorded is ¥6024.82.

Does 4452 pay dividends?

Kao Corporation pays dividends to its investors.

Does 4452 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kao Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 4452 best known for?

Kao Corporation is most famous for its consumer products including cosmetics and household goods.

What assets are typically shown together with 4452?

Commonly shown alongside 4452: Severn Trent PLC, Novonix Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc