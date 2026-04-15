Trade Novonix Limited - NVXau CFD

What is Novonix Limited (NVXau)?

Novonix Limited is an Australian company specializing in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and technologies for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company focuses on providing solutions that enhance battery performance, longevity, and safety, catering to sectors such as electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics. Novonix operates through two main segments: materials and technology, offering products including synthetic graphite anode materials and battery testing services. The company invests in research and development to innovate in battery technology, aiming to address challenges related to energy density and charging efficiency. Novonix collaborates with various partners across the battery supply chain, including manufacturers, research institutions, and technology developers. Its operations encompass both production facilities and testing laboratories designed to support the advancement of battery technologies. Novonix's strategic emphasis lies in contributing to the global transition toward sustainable energy solutions by improving the performance and reliability of lithium-ion batteries.

Novonix Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, as Novonix Limited trades at A$0.276. The stock has fluctuated between A$0.269 and A$0.274 today, marking a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Novonix Limited (NVXau)

What is the current price of NVXau stock?

Novonix Limited's current share price is A$0.276.

Does NVXau pay dividends?

Novonix Limited does not currently pay dividends.

Does NVXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Novonix Limited does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors in the region.

What is NVXau best known for?

Novonix Limited is most famous for its advanced battery materials and technology development.

What assets are typically shown together with NVXau?

Commonly shown alongside NVXau: iShares MSCI Japan UCITS ETF, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF