Trade K+S - SDF CFD

What is K+S (SDF)?

K+S is a German company specializing in the production and distribution of fertilizers and salt products. Established in the late 19th century, the company has developed a significant presence in the agricultural and chemical industries. Its operations encompass the extraction and processing of potash and magnesium products, which are primarily used as fertilizers to enhance soil quality and crop yields. Additionally, K+S produces various salt products for industrial, food, and de-icing applications. The company operates mines and production facilities primarily in Europe and North America, supporting a diverse customer base. K+S emphasizes sustainable practices in its extraction and production processes, aiming to balance economic performance with environmental responsibility. The company also invests in research and development to innovate within its product lines and improve operational efficiency. As a significant player in the global fertilizer market, K+S contributes to agricultural productivity and the supply of essential minerals used in multiple industries.

K+S Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, as K+S trades around €15.66. The daily price range extends from €15.45 to €15.96, reflecting a change of -2.082%.

FAQ: K+S (SDF)

What is the current price of SDF stock?

The current market price stands at €15.66.

Does SDF pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SDF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

K+S operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is SDF best known for?

K+S is most famous for its production and supply of fertilizers and salt products.

What assets are typically shown together with SDF?

Commonly shown alongside SDF: Cheesecake Factory Inc/The, Capricorn Metals Limited, Vossloh AG