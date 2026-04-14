Trade JGC Holdings Corporation - 1963 CFD

What is JGC Holdings Corporation (1963)?

JGC Holdings Corporation is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, procurement, and construction of large-scale industrial plants. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed expertise in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, and infrastructure. It provides comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, supporting clients worldwide in the development of complex projects. JGC Holdings is recognized for its technological capabilities and project management skills, contributing to various industrial developments across multiple regions. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates, enabling it to offer integrated solutions from project planning to commissioning. Its business activities also include environmental and renewable energy projects, reflecting a diversification strategy. Headquartered in Japan, JGC Holdings maintains a global presence, serving clients in Asia, the Middle East, and other international markets. The company plays a significant role in the global engineering and construction industry, focusing on sustainable and innovative project execution.

JGC Holdings Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live price action as JGC Holdings Corporation stands at ¥2712.21. Intra-session movement ranges from ¥2592.39 to ¥2719.47 with a percentage change of -0.0296%.

FAQ: JGC Holdings Corporation (1963)

What is the current price of 1963 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2712.21.

Does 1963 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 1963 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

JGC Holdings Corporation operates in the UAE through a regional office in Abu Dhabi.

What is 1963 best known for?

The company is most famous for its engineering and construction services in energy and infrastructure.

What assets are typically shown together with 1963?

Commonly shown alongside 1963: Kinsale Capital Group Inc, China Unicom, UP Fintech Holding Limited