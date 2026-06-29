Trade Janus Henderson Group PLC - JHG

What is Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)?

Janus Henderson Group PLC is a global asset management firm providing investment products and services to institutional and retail clients. The company offers a range of strategies including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments. It operates through a network of offices worldwide, managing assets across diverse geographic regions and sectors. Janus Henderson Group focuses on active management and research-driven investment approaches to meet client objectives. The firm provides portfolio management, advisory services, and investment solutions tailored to various risk profiles and investment goals. It is governed by a board of directors and adheres to regulatory requirements applicable to the financial services and asset management industry. The company emphasizes governance, risk management, and fiduciary responsibility in its operations.

Janus Henderson Group PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements affecting St Joe Co/The, now priced at $52.02. Intraday prices have ranged from $51.88 to $51.92, showing a daily change percentage of +0.0386%.

FAQ: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

What is the current price of JHG stock?

Janus Henderson Group PLC's current price is $52.02.

Does JHG pay dividends?

Janus Henderson Group PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does JHG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Janus Henderson Group PLC has a registered presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is JHG best known for?

The company is most famous for asset management and investment services.

What assets are typically shown together with JHG?

Commonly shown alongside JHG: Cancom, Australian Strategic Materials Ltd, SSE