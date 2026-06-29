Trade Jabil - JBL

What is Jabil (JBL)?

Jabil Inc is a global manufacturing services company headquartered in the United States. It provides comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and supply chain management solutions to a diverse range of industries including healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors. Jabil's services encompass product design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and aftermarket services. The company operates numerous facilities worldwide, enabling it to offer scalable and flexible manufacturing capabilities. Jabil focuses on integrating advanced technologies and innovation to support product development and production efficiency. Its supply chain solutions include procurement, logistics, and inventory management. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and brand owners, supporting their product lifecycle from concept to delivery.

Jabil Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading, with Jabil currently at $371.79. Price movements today ranged from $354.88 to $369.4, featuring a daily change of -3.9316%.

FAQ: Jabil (JBL)

What is the current price of JBL stock?

Jabil is currently priced at $371.79.

Does JBL pay dividends?

Jabil pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does JBL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Jabil operates in the UAE through local partners without an official office.

What is JBL best known for?

Jabil is most famous for its electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with JBL?

Commonly shown alongside JBL: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, FinecoBank