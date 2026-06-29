Trade Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - IVN

What is Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN)?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources. The company holds interests in several large-scale mining projects, primarily in Africa, targeting metals such as copper, gold, and zinc. Ivanhoe Mines engages in activities including geological exploration, resource definition, and mine construction. It collaborates with local governments and communities to support sustainable development and responsible mining practices. The company aims to advance its projects through feasibility studies, permitting, and infrastructure development. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is recognized for its strategic approach to resource development and its commitment to environmental and social governance standards.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations, SanDisk Corp is currently at C$10.87. The price range today has been between C$10.27 and C$10.81, with a daily change of +2.1113%.

FAQ: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN)

What is the current price of IVN stock?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is currently priced at C$10.87.

Does IVN pay dividends?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does IVN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is IVN best known for?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is most famous for its mining projects focused on copper, gold, and nickel.

What assets are typically shown together with IVN?

Commonly shown alongside IVN: PZ Cussons, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sanmina Corp