Trade Isuzu Motors Limited - 7202 CFD

What is Isuzu Motors Limited (7202)?

Isuzu Motors Limited is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in commercial vehicles and diesel engines. The company produces a variety of trucks, buses, and industrial vehicles, serving sectors such as logistics, construction, and public transportation. Isuzu is known for its durable and reliable diesel engines, which are also supplied to other manufacturers. The company operates globally, with a strong presence in Asia and other markets. Isuzu emphasizes technological development in engine performance and emissions reduction. It maintains a network of dealerships and service centers to support its customers. The company also engages in joint ventures and collaborations to expand its product offerings and market reach.

Isuzu Motors Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements with Isuzu Motors Limited currently trading at ¥2338.94. It has ranged from ¥2330.06 to ¥2365.33, showing a daily percentage change of +0.7675%.

FAQ: Isuzu Motors Limited (7202)

What is the current price of 7202 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2338.94.

Does 7202 pay dividends?

Isuzu Motors Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7202 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Isuzu Motors Limited operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 7202 best known for?

Isuzu Motors Limited is most famous for manufacturing commercial vehicles and diesel engines.

What assets are typically shown together with 7202?

Commonly shown alongside 7202: Main Street Capital Corp, IHI Corporation, Akamai