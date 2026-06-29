Trade iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF - ITA

What is iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)?

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the aerospace and defense sector. The fund provides exposure to companies involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of aerospace and defense equipment and technologies. Its portfolio typically includes firms engaged in aircraft production, defense systems, space exploration, and related services. The ETF is designed to offer investors diversified access to the aerospace and defense industry within the United States, reflecting the performance of companies that contribute to national security and aerospace innovation. It is managed by a global asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds. The fund's composition and weighting are determined by the underlying index methodology, which considers factors such as market capitalization and liquidity. This investment vehicle is utilized by investors seeking targeted exposure to the aerospace and defense sector within a single, tradable security.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, with iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF currently at $239.4. It has seen an intraday range between $235.06 and $239.52, showing a daily percentage change of +0.224%.

FAQ: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

What is the current price of ITA stock?

The latest price is $239.4.

Does ITA pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends based on income from aerospace and defense sector holdings.

Does ITA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and is accessed through global financial intermediaries.

What is ITA best known for?

It is most famous for tracking U.S. aerospace and defense companies.

What assets are typically shown together with ITA?

Commonly shown alongside ITA: Align, Hologic, Endava PLC