Trade iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF - PFF CFD

What is iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)?

The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to preferred and income-generating securities. It primarily invests in preferred stocks, which are hybrid equity instruments that have characteristics of both bonds and common stocks. These securities typically offer fixed dividends and have priority over common stocks in the event of liquidation. The fund aims to deliver income through dividends while maintaining a diversified portfolio across various sectors and issuers. It is managed by a global asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds and index investing. The ETF is structured to track a benchmark index that focuses on preferred and income securities, seeking to replicate its performance by holding a representative sample of the index's components. This fund is often utilized by investors looking for income generation combined with potential capital appreciation, balancing risk and return through exposure to a broad range of preferred securities.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, as iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF trades at $31.38. Price fluctuations have ranged from $31.19 to $31.27, with the daily percentage change at +0.1603%.

FAQ: iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

What is the current price of PFF stock?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF's current price is $31.38.

Does PFF pay dividends?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF pays dividends.

Does PFF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is PFF best known for?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF is most famous for investing in preferred and income-generating securities.

What assets are typically shown together with PFF?

Commonly shown alongside PFF: Global X FinTech ETF, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care UCITS ETF