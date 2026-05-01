Trade iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF - IBB CFD

What is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)?

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of biotechnology and pharmaceutical equities listed on the Nasdaq stock market. The fund provides exposure to companies engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of biotechnology products and services. It includes firms involved in genetic research, drug development, and healthcare innovation. The ETF offers investors a way to gain diversified access to the biotechnology sector, encompassing a range of company sizes and stages of development. The fund is managed to replicate the performance of its underlying index, using a passive investment approach. It is utilized by investors seeking targeted exposure to the biotechnology industry within a broader portfolio.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity where iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is valued at $167.87, fluctuating between $165.9 and $168.02, reflecting a daily change of -0.7528%.

FAQ: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

What is the current price of IBB stock?

The current price stands at $167.87.

Does IBB pay dividends?

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF distributes dividends to investors.

Does IBB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have a direct presence in the UAE but is accessible through regional brokers.

What is IBB best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the performance of biotechnology companies listed on the Nasdaq.

What assets are typically shown together with IBB?

Commonly shown alongside IBB: MongoDB, Insmed Inc, Irish Continental Group PLC (Euronext Dublin)