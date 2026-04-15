Trade iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF - SHY CFD

What is iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)?

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities between one and three years. The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds within this maturity range. It offers investors a way to gain diversified exposure to short-term government debt securities, which are generally considered to have low credit risk. The fund's portfolio typically includes a broad range of Treasury securities, aiming to reflect the performance of the short-term U.S. Treasury bond market. It is often utilized by investors seeking a conservative fixed-income investment with relatively low interest rate risk compared to longer-duration bonds. The fund is managed by BlackRock, a global investment management corporation known for its range of iShares ETFs. Its structure allows for liquidity and transparency, characteristics common to exchange-traded funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF trading at $82.57. It has oscillated between $82.42 and $82.45, showing a daily change percentage of -0.0243%.

FAQ: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

What is the current price of SHY stock?

The fund's last price is $82.57.

Does SHY pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SHY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF provider does not maintain a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE but operates through local partners.

What is SHY best known for?

It is most famous for offering exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with SHY?

Commonly shown alongside SHY: Smith & Nephew PLC, KKR, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma