Trade Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF - PXH CFD

What is Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)?

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to replicate the performance of the FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Index. This index employs a fundamental weighting methodology based on company financial measures such as book value, cash flow, sales, and dividends, rather than traditional market capitalization. The ETF provides exposure to equities in emerging market countries, encompassing a diverse range of sectors and industries across regions such as Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Managed by Invesco, the fund offers investors an alternative approach to emerging markets investing by emphasizing fundamental company metrics. It aims to capture the growth potential of emerging economies while applying a systematic, rules-based investment strategy. The ETF is part of the broader category of international equity funds focusing on developing markets.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market moves with Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF currently at $28.4. The trading range spans from $28.03 to $28.32, with a daily change percentage of -0.2121%.

FAQ: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

What is the current price of PXH stock?

The ETF is currently priced at $28.4.

Does PXH pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this ETF.

Does PXH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is PXH best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to emerging market equities based on the FTSE RAFI index.

What assets are typically shown together with PXH?

Commonly shown alongside PXH: Devon, Vertu Motors PLC, Getinge